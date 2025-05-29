After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

By Stuart Todd 29/05/2025

Denmark’s DSV has formally closed its €14.3bn ($16.14bn) acquisition of DB Schenker – the biggest takeover in the sector this century – creating the world’s premier freight forwarder.

The mood was understandably celebratory at a conference call following the completion of the takeover of the subsidiary of German state railway-owned Deutsche Bahn, along with the expression of pride and achievement.

“If someone had told me 22 years ago, when I joined this company, that something like this would be possible, I would ...

