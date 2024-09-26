Former K+N chief Detlef Trefzger joins Swissport board

DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost
DHL is betting on an expected surge in logistics demand from the fossil-free energy sector ...
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION
KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION
Swiss Air cargo handling firm Swissport International has appointed former Kuehne + Nagel CEO Detlef Trefzger (above) as a non-executive director.
“We are delighted to welcome Detlef Trefzger to our board of directors,” Swissport International chairman David Siegel said.
“His exceptional track record and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” he added.
In addition to his new role at Swissport, Dr Trefzger serves on the boards of easyJet (UK), Accelleron Industries and Swiss Prime Site (Switzerland) and PSA International (Singapore).
He is also an operating advisor to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private investment firm, as well as the owner and founder of advisory firm Larix Equity.
Dr Trefzger ran Kuehne + Nagel from March 2013 to July 2022, overseeing its development into one of the world’s largest transport and logistics service providers, and was responsible for the acquisition of Apex International, which significantly expanded the Swiss forwarder’s airfreight presence in Asia.
Prior to that, he held various senior positions at DB Schenker, including executive VP of global contract logistics and supply chain management.
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms
US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions
Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'
Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo
Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar
FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike
Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce
Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025
Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising
Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article