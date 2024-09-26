Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Former K+N chief Detlef Trefzger joins Swissport board

Photo: Swissport International
By

Swiss Air cargo handling firm Swissport International has appointed former Kuehne + Nagel CEO Detlef Trefzger (above) as a non-executive director.

“We are delighted to welcome Detlef Trefzger to our board of directors,” Swissport International chairman David Siegel said.

“His exceptional track record and deep industry expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and deliver exceptional value to our clients,” he added.

In addition to his new role at Swissport, Dr Trefzger serves on the boards of easyJet (UK), Accelleron Industries and Swiss Prime Site (Switzerland) and PSA International (Singapore).

He is also an operating advisor to Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, a private investment firm, as well as the owner and founder of advisory firm Larix Equity.

Dr Trefzger ran Kuehne + Nagel from March 2013 to July 2022, overseeing its development into one of the world’s largest transport and logistics service providers, and was responsible for the acquisition of Apex International, which significantly expanded the Swiss forwarder’s airfreight presence in Asia.

Prior to that, he held various senior positions at DB Schenker, including executive VP of global contract logistics and supply chain management.

