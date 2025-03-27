ANA postpones Nippon Cargo Airlines takeover until May
The long-running takeover of Nippon Cargo Airlines by ANA Holdings has been postponed yet again, ...
Deutsche Bahn today delivered its 2024 results, enjoying the “very favourable” €19.2bn revenue from DB Schenker for the last time.
Announcing a net loss (excluding Schenker’s results) after taxes of €1.8bn, an improvement on 2023’s €2.7bn loss, and revenues broadly flat, at €26.2bn, an embattled DB said it was facing a “serious crisis”, which would in part be alleviated by the sale of its forwarding arm.
“The sale of DB Schenker will reduce our indebtedness and interest burden. This will allow us ...
