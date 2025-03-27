By Alex Lennane 27/03/2025

Deutsche Bahn today delivered its 2024 results, enjoying the “very favourable” €19.2bn revenue from DB Schenker for the last time.

Announcing a net loss (excluding Schenker’s results) after taxes of €1.8bn, an improvement on 2023’s €2.7bn loss, and revenues broadly flat, at €26.2bn, an embattled DB said it was facing a “serious crisis”, which would in part be alleviated by the sale of its forwarding arm.

“The sale of DB Schenker will reduce our indebtedness and interest burden. This will allow us ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN