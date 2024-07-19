By Alex Lennane 19/07/2024

What’s all this on The Loadstar’s home page about IATA and forwarders?

The all-powerful airline association is forcing large numbers of small forwarders to stump up, or guarantee, 20% of their air cargo revenues before they can use CASS to pay airlines. And they are very cross about this.

CASS? Cross? What?

Yes cross, but not crass. CASS is IATA’s Cargo Accounts Settlements System.

Sounds like a lot – how much has IATA lost in bad payments?

They won’t say ? but it amounts to less ...

