Trade associations urge 'uncontactable' IATA to play fair over CASS
Industry associations have joined the attack on IATA’s “potentially ruinous” financial security requirements for companies ...
What’s all this on The Loadstar’s home page about IATA and forwarders?
The all-powerful airline association is forcing large numbers of small forwarders to stump up, or guarantee, 20% of their air cargo revenues before they can use CASS to pay airlines. And they are very cross about this.
CASS? Cross? What?
Yes cross, but not crass. CASS is IATA’s Cargo Accounts Settlements System.
Sounds like a lot – how much has IATA lost in bad payments?
They won’t say ? but it amounts to less ...
