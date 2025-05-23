Box-ticking, with fitting in the school run still the poser for women in air cargo

Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
Forwarders will be reducing their financial forecasts for the year, as “uncertainty has an adverse ...
Last week’s CNS conference’s Women in Air Cargo panel succeeded in highlighting the inequities in our industry – but not in the way it intended.
Major kudos to the panel’s sponsor, Cathay, and IATA for placing emphasis on putting women on panels, but you have to question why CNS was able to find four women to ask about work-life balance, but couldn’t find any to speak on AI.
Instead, this ‘inclusivity’ felt more like a box-ticking exercise, especially considering that overall, ...
Keep our news independent, by supporting The Loadstar
Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise
Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'
Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan
Demand for transpac airfreight capacity returning – but 'it's not ecommerce-driven'
CMA CGM will carry on investing after 'solid' Q1, despite unclear outlook
Air cargo forwarders stick to spot rates – a long-term contract would be 'foolish'
Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
FAQs: FAQs
Comment on this article