By Alexander Whiteman 23/04/2025

IATA director general Willy Walsh has slammed Europe’s clean energy targets for the aviation sector as “unrealisable”.

Addressing a plenary session at last week’s World Cargo Symposium in Dubai, Mr Walsh suggested major changes were needed if the industry was to address its emissions, and that these changes must include amending the timespan for shifting to greener aircraft fuel.

“Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is incredibly expensive,” said Mr Walsh, who has supported the idea of fuel ...

