Europe's green aviation fuel targets 'unrealisable', says IATA chief
IATA director general Willy Walsh has slammed Europe’s clean energy targets for the aviation sector ...
Adani Group-managed Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) is facing pushback from industry groups over a recent decision to suspend freighter operations for infrastructure upgrades.
MIAL, one of the busiest cargo gateways in India, last week told cargo stakeholders no freighter slots would be available from 16 August.
Calling the move unilateral and capricious, IATA has now called on MIAL and related Indian authorities to rescind the suspension plan, as it ought to have had substantive prior stakeholder engagement to mitigate the potential impact of ...
Outlook for container shipping 'more uncertain now than at the onset of Covid'
Shippers warned: don't under-value US exports to avoid tariffs – 'CBP will catch you'
Cancelled voyages take the sting out of spot rate declines this week
New Houthi warning to shipping as rebel group targets specific companies
K+N CEO unveils impact of US import tariffs on China-origin goods
Blanked sailings in response to falling demand 'just a stop-gap solution'
CMA CGM to reflag box ship as the French carrier eyes growing Indian market
Boeing looks to resell up to 50 aircraft rejected by Chinese buyers
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
More pressure on transpacific rates as carriers bet on a China-US trade deal
'Strong start' to 2025, despite market uncertainty, says Kuehne + Nagel
US Customs chaos means 'more downside risk than upside potential' for air cargo
Taiwan ministries act to mitigate effect of trade war on agriculture exports
Wan Hai joins box shipping 'arms race', but avoids Chinese yards for newbuilds
MOL signs up with Climeworks for direct air carbon capture and storage
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article