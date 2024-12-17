Charlotte Elpers appointed VP worldwide operations at KLM Cargo

News in Brief Podcast | Week 51 | Airfreight peak, management shuffles and automation impasse
In this episode of The Loadstar's News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone
KLM Cargo today announced that it has appointed Charlotte Elpers (above) as vice president of worldwide cargo operations.
As of 1 March, Ms Elpers will be responsible for overseeing KLM’s global cargo operations, transitioning from her role as VP of passenger services at KLM’s Schiphol hub.
She brings with her nearly two decades of leadership experience in the KLM group and is described as a “dynamic leader with extensive operational expertise”.
During her 19-year tenure at KLM, Ms Elpers has undertaken roles such as director of cabin crew at Transavia Cabin Crew and VP of schedule development and distribution at KLM, where she was responsible for the operational aspects of the airline’s flight schedules.
Ms Elpers will succeed Koen Bolster, who is moving to a new role as EVP hub operations for KLM on 1 February. Mr Bolster has worked at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo for just over eight years.
EVP of cargo for Air France-KLM Adriaan den Heijer said: “I would like to express my gratitude to Koen Bolster for his outstanding contribution to KLM Cargo over many years.
“Koen successfully led our global cargo operations through one of the most challenging periods in KLM’s history, including the covid pandemic. His drive, enthusiasm and authenticity have been pivotal in shaping the KLM Cargo organisation and its operational strategy.”
Mr den Heijer, concluded: “In Charlotte Elpers, we have found a worthy successor. With her extensive operational leadership experience and broad background at KLM, she is well-positioned to lead the continued growth and future development of KLM Cargo.”
Listen to this week’s News in Brief Podcast for a round up of last week’s supply-chain news, including the air cargo peak season and management re-shuffles at Schiphol and Seko Logistics
Indian port strikes threat ends as labour agreement gets the green light
Trump backs ILA campaign against 'distress-causing' automation in ports
New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics
Shippers struggle to find capacity amid growing shortage of reefers
Removing de minimis no 'silver bullet' as ecommerce traffic floods into EU
ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment
Carriers unveil Panama Canal transit surcharges for new year
Hapag-Lloyd culls China-Germany service amid tonnage supply concerns
MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier
The Loadstar explains: port automation
US ports and intermodal players are geared up to handle volume surges
Increased scrutiny of ecommerce may threaten high-flying air cargo
