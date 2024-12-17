Charlotte Elpers appointed VP worldwide operations at KLM Cargo

By Charlotte Goldstone 17/12/2024

KLM Cargo today announced that it has appointed Charlotte Elpers (above) as vice president of worldwide cargo operations.

As of 1 March, Ms Elpers will be responsible for overseeing KLM’s global cargo operations, transitioning from her role as VP of passenger services at KLM’s Schiphol hub.

She brings with her nearly two decades of leadership experience in the KLM group and is described as a “dynamic leader with extensive operational expertise”.

During her 19-year tenure at KLM, Ms Elpers has undertaken roles such as director of cabin crew at Transavia Cabin Crew and VP of schedule development and distribution at KLM, where she was responsible for the operational aspects of the airline’s flight schedules.

Ms Elpers will succeed Koen Bolster, who is moving to a new role as EVP hub operations for KLM on 1 February. Mr Bolster has worked at Air France KLM Martinair Cargo for just over eight years.

EVP of cargo for Air France-KLM Adriaan den Heijer said: “I would like to express my gratitude to Koen Bolster for his outstanding contribution to KLM Cargo over many years.

“Koen successfully led our global cargo operations through one of the most challenging periods in KLM’s history, including the covid pandemic. His drive, enthusiasm and authenticity have been pivotal in shaping the KLM Cargo organisation and its operational strategy.”

Mr den Heijer, concluded: “In Charlotte Elpers, we have found a worthy successor. With her extensive operational leadership experience and broad background at KLM, she is well-positioned to lead the continued growth and future development of KLM Cargo.”