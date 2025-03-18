Flights cancelled as German airport workers strike
As noted last week, German airports are facing chaos today as Ver.di union members down ...
Hong Kong is set to become a popular destination for European freighter operators in the summer schedules, with ecommerce attracting capacity.
Both Lufthansa Cargo and Air France-KLM have opted to put extra capacity into Hong Kong as they adjust their seasonal freighter networks at the end of March – but it could lead to rate declines.
Tac Index said yesterday that rates out of Hong Kong were up a relatively muted 1.2%, with the overall index last week up 2.3%, while outbound ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
