By Alex Lennane 18/03/2025

Hong Kong is set to become a popular destination for European freighter operators in the summer schedules, with ecommerce attracting capacity.

Both Lufthansa Cargo and Air France-KLM have opted to put extra capacity into Hong Kong as they adjust their seasonal freighter networks at the end of March – but it could lead to rate declines.

Tac Index said yesterday that rates out of Hong Kong were up a relatively muted 1.2%, with the overall index last week up 2.3%, while outbound ...

