By Keith Mwanalushi 28/05/2025

Africa is experiencing a surge in ecommerce demand – and in the next four years, more than 150m people in the continent will be ordering online, it is predicted.

This marks an annual growth rate of 10.4%, as internet and mobile usage, as well as digital payment methods, increase.

There could also be ecommerce platforms and freighter-operating airlines looking for new markets resulting from the new US trade strategy.

But there are, inevitably, challenges; in particular, customs clearance, a process which continues to ...

