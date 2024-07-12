By Alex Lennane 12/07/2024

Scan Global Logistics (SGL) is growing its presence in Latin America with the purchase of Blu Logistics Brasil.

The deal gives SGL an operational platform in Brazil, where it intends to “establish a strategic presence”.

SGL added that one of the most important aspects of the purchase was the local knowledge and know-how Blu would bring to the table, allowing it to further expand in Latin America.

Formerly privately owned Blu Logistics Brasil is headquartered in Sao Paulo and offers air, ocean, customs clearance, truckload and cabotage. It netted annual revenues of BRL570m ($105m) last year. It has eight offices and 202 team members.

A spokesperson for SGL told The Loadstar: “By adding the structure of Blu Logistics Brasil, Scan Global Logistics will have expanded to six countries within the Latin America region. It is a region we have focus on, building it stronger, and Brazil will play an essential part of developing the intra-Latin development.”

Blu Logistics Brasil is not to be confused with Colombia’s Blu Logistics, which was acquired in September by Rhenus Group.

CEO Gabriel Carvalho, who has been in the role for a year after being at the company since it launched in Brazil a decade ago, noted on social media that the company “brings markets, cultures and stories together”.

“Our track record of a decade of activities in Brazil has been built by people, partnerships and strategic logistics solutions personalised for every customer need,” he noted.

“Our goal is to be a part of our customers’ daily activities, as a reliable partner that consistently will bring solutions and competitiveness for all logistics processes in and out the country.”

The transaction is subject to antitrust approval from the Brazilian authorities, and closing is expected during Q3.

SGL is going through an acquisitive phase, announcing last month its purchase of Italian forwarder Foppiani Shipping & Logistics, while in the past few years, it has expanded into Portugal, Romania, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, SGL’s owner, private equity company CVC Capital, remains in the running for the acquisition of DB Schenker.