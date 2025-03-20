By Alex Lennane 20/03/2025

CMA CGM Air Cargo has swooped in to bid for Air Belgium, after a Dutch consortium had its bid rejected by a Belgian court.

The French transport group has yet to confirm the news, but media reports indicate that a bid for the carrier’s cargo operations, name, brand, and four aircraft, has been passed to the court.

The Dutch group of Air One International Holdings and Peso Aviation, run by air cargo veteran Peter Scholten, is thought to be appealing the decision ...

