TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Ocean carriers undermining forwarders that don’t have “enough clout” will drive consolidation this year. Delegates ...
CMA CGM Air Cargo has swooped in to bid for Air Belgium, after a Dutch consortium had its bid rejected by a Belgian court.
The French transport group has yet to confirm the news, but media reports indicate that a bid for the carrier’s cargo operations, name, brand, and four aircraft, has been passed to the court.
The Dutch group of Air One International Holdings and Peso Aviation, run by air cargo veteran Peter Scholten, is thought to be appealing the decision ...
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
