By Alex Lennane 26/03/2025

The long-running takeover of Nippon Cargo Airlines by ANA Holdings has been postponed yet again, and is now scheduled for 1 May.

The acquisition was announced in 2023, but has been postponed several times.

The share exchange was due on 31 March, but ANA said: “Taking into consideration the time to complete the review of the business combination that will result from the share exchange by the relevant authorities in China, etc, the company decided to change the effective ...

