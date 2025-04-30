By Alex Lennane 30/04/2025

CMA CGM Air Cargo has expanded via the acquisition of Air Belgium’s cargo operations.

The deal brings its fleet to nine aircraft, with a further nine on order. And CMA has pledged to retain the Belgian brand, along with 124 jobs out of 400 or so, including 74 pilots.

CMA said: “The expertise of these teams is a key asset in developing a high-performing service that meets market expectations”. It added that the aircraft would continue to operate out of Belgium.

China's

