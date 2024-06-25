By Mr Joy 25/06/2024

Logistics managers have many things to consider as they prepare their new budget year, or re-forecast their existing budgets.

Summer holiday

I’ve just returned from my first overseas holiday in over five years – cheers Covid! We went to the US, and if there was ever a before and after Covid situation to see, this was it. The last time I was there was back in the fall of 2017, and most things were quite cheap (by Australian standards), helped by a ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN