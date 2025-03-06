Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market

dreamstime_s_129936475
Photo: Siwabud Veerapaisarn | Dreamstime.com
By

The recent spot rate weakness on the main east-west container should not be mistaken for a structurally weak market, liner analyst Lars Jensen told delegates on the final day of S&P Global’s TPM25 conference in Long Beach.

“I really don’t think the market is that weak – demand remains strong, and the number of boxes being moved globally is still very high.

“Last year, we moved 6% more containers than the year before and, if you take into account the Red Sea ...

    Topics

    Asia-Europe Red Sea Crisis Suez Canal TPM25

