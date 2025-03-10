Houthis threaten Israel with more 'naval operations'

TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market
The recent spot rate weakness on the main east-west container should not be mistaken for ...
Any hope for shippers that the Red Sea could welcome back containerships this year may have been dashed by the Houthis on Friday. The organisation gave Israel a four-day deadline to lift its blockade on food, medicine, and aid into Gaza, threatening to resume “naval operations” against the country. It hasn’t appeared to threaten anyone else ? but previously its threats to Israel have seen vessels simply with Israeli connections targeted. Aljazeera reports.
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
TPM: Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
