Houthis threaten Israel with more 'naval operations'

By Alex Lennane 10/03/2025

Any hope for shippers that the Red Sea could welcome back containerships this year may have been dashed by the Houthis on Friday. The organisation gave Israel a four-day deadline to lift its blockade on food, medicine, and aid into Gaza, threatening to resume “naval operations” against the country. It hasn’t appeared to threaten anyone else ? but previously its threats to Israel have seen vessels simply with Israeli connections targeted. Aljazeera reports.

