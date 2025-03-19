By Alison Koo 19/03/2025

Maersk Line appears to have temporarily abandoned its strategy of maintaining capacity at no more than 4.3m teu.

The Danish carrier has been feverishly chartering ships in recent weeks and, according to Alphaliner, its fleet now equates to more than 4.5m teu.

Maersk, in its alliance with Hapag-Lloyd, the Gemini Cooperation, has been trying to narrow the capacity gap with standalone MSC and the Ocean Alliance networks.

Consultancy Linerlytica noted that a fleet limit of 4.3m teu had been part of Maersk’s strategy ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN