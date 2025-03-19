Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
The Gemini Alliance has dropped below its targeted 90% reliability for the first time since ...
Maersk Line appears to have temporarily abandoned its strategy of maintaining capacity at no more than 4.3m teu.
The Danish carrier has been feverishly chartering ships in recent weeks and, according to Alphaliner, its fleet now equates to more than 4.5m teu.
Maersk, in its alliance with Hapag-Lloyd, the Gemini Cooperation, has been trying to narrow the capacity gap with standalone MSC and the Ocean Alliance networks.
Consultancy Linerlytica noted that a fleet limit of 4.3m teu had been part of Maersk’s strategy ...
