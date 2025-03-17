By Gavin van Marle 17/03/2025

Hope for a resumption of Suez Canal transits by container lines were dented over the weekend, after the US and Yemen’s rebel Houthis group traded missile attacks.

Today, Houthis leaders said they had launched a wave of missile and drone attacks on US warships, following a series of American airstrikes on Yemen on Saturday, killing scores of people.

President Donald Trump said the strikes were launched to protect international shipping in the Red Sea, although intelligence experts have linked it to his ...

