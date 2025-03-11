By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 11/03/2025

Turkish container carriers Turkon Line and Arkas Line seem to have scooped up significant India-Mediterranean volumes traditionally carried by established mega-carriers on Red Sea routes.

Nhava Sheva port saw the launch on 5 March of a vessel-sharing agreement between Turkon and Arkas, with a service branded TRI (Turkey-Red Sea-India) and IMS (India-Med Service) respectively.

The service offers relay options for Indian cargo moving to Europe and the US east coast, in addition to expansive port reach ...

