Unifeeder launches direct weekly India-Med container service
As mainline operators continue to confront Red Sea-linked operational challenges, DP World’s shortsea shipping arm, ...
More Chinese container lines are pouring capacity into the Indian market, as trades between the two major Asian economies rapidly expand despite recent confrontations around long-standing border disputes.
CULines, Sinotrans, and SITC now have multiple services out of Indian ports along the ...
CMA CGM South Korean staff strike over bonuses after bumper 2024 profit
'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends
Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US
MSC switches two more Asia-Europe port calls from congested Antwerp
Ports and supply chain operators weigh in on funding for CPB
Nightmare for Bangladeshi exporters as congestion and tariffs bite
CMA airline returns two freighters, while ANA takeover of NCA looms
Carriers introduce surcharges as congestion builds at African ports
Tradelanes: Export boom in Indian sub-continent triggers rise in airfreight rates
Box ship overcapacity threat from carrier appetite for new tonnage
DHL Global Forwarding – changing of the guard with Tim Scharwath set to exit
What the US can learn from Brexit as it cuts de minimis exemption
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article