Cosco profits surge, but headwinds from the US may slow pace of growth
Cosco’s box shipping division recorded surging revenues and profits last year, on the back of ...
BCOs are not sufficiently prepared for the likely influx of detention and demurrage (D&D) charges at congested ports regular transits through the Suez Canal resume, say industry experts.
One well known industry consultant noted that geopolitical issues resulted during congestion, especially in ports, which then created difficulties picking up and returning containers on time.
“In terms of D&D and the Red Sea, we haven’t seen nothing yet,” they warned.
“There was a lot of disruption when the Red Sea crisis erupted, ...
