By Alexander Whiteman 24/03/2025

Cosco’s box shipping division recorded surging revenues and profits last year, on the back of strong volume gains.

Recording a year-on-year 10.12% uptick in volumes, to 25.9m teu, Cosco Shipping outpaced the average market growth rate of 6%, and reported a 34.4% jump in earnings, to $31.1bn.

The Chinese carrier said: “In 2024, the container shipping market saw moderate growth in cargo volumes driven by a gradual recovery of global trade. Meanwhile, the ongoing turmoil in ...

