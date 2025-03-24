Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Maersk Line appears to have temporarily abandoned its strategy of maintaining capacity at no more ...
Cosco’s box shipping division recorded surging revenues and profits last year, on the back of strong volume gains.
Recording a year-on-year 10.12% uptick in volumes, to 25.9m teu, Cosco Shipping outpaced the average market growth rate of 6%, and reported a 34.4% jump in earnings, to $31.1bn.
The Chinese carrier said: “In 2024, the container shipping market saw moderate growth in cargo volumes driven by a gradual recovery of global trade. Meanwhile, the ongoing turmoil in ...
