Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Fortress SITC – liner shipping's insulated star performer

dreamstime_xs_347018615
ID 347018615 © Boarding1now | Dreamstime.com
By

Covering the recent portfolio of liner shipping results soon descended into an exercise in tedious repetition.

Carrier after carrier reported booming profit levels on the back of strong volumes and high spot rates seen last year.

At times the only real differential was how many volumes each line carried last year, and how that compared to global market growth of 6%. Volume growth above that level and the carrier won market share, and vice versa if volumes were lower.

Margins were strong in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Calculating Capacity Intra-Asia Pump up the volumes Red Sea Crisis SITC The Purse Strings Trump 2.0 US tariffs US Trade Representative

    Most read news

    Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter

    'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business

    Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls

    White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'

    New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?

    Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar

    Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals

    Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2

    Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders

    Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk

    CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades

    Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'

    De minimis change would be 'no bad thing' for logistics operators

    Morphing from Mærsk Logistics to Mærsk Forwarding?

    Shippers have hard choices to make, says GSF, as tariffs begin to bite

    Europe has an 'incredible opportunity', despite slow growth rate