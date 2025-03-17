MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
A small MSC containership at the Ukrainian port of Odessa was hit by a Russian ...
Russian seizures of Europe-bound railfreight shipments look set to push ever greater volumes onto the trans-Caspian route that opened following the invasion of Ukraine.
Despite Moscow prohibiting transit of dual-use, civilian and military, tech to Europe via the country in October, shippers and their logistics partners were not made aware of the changes, with reports claiming they only found out following a wave of seizures.
One forwarder told The South China Morning Post they “dare not” ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
Mercedes-Benz places record order for SAF with DB Schenker
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
Nuclear-powered box ships the aim for US/SKorea partnership
Zim seeks more annual contracts after strong 2024 results
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
