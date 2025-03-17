By Alexander Whiteman 17/03/2025

Russian seizures of Europe-bound railfreight shipments look set to push ever greater volumes onto the trans-Caspian route that opened following the invasion of Ukraine.

Despite Moscow prohibiting transit of dual-use, civilian and military, tech to Europe via the country in October, shippers and their logistics partners were not made aware of the changes, with reports claiming they only found out following a wave of seizures.

One forwarder told The South China Morning Post they “dare not” ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN