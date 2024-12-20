WSC appoints Soren Toft and Randy Chen as new chair and vice chair

By Alex Lennane 20/12/2024

MSC boss Soren Toft and Randy Chen, vice chairman of Wan Hai, have become chair and vice chair of the World Shipping Council (WSC).

The pair will serve a two-year term, effective immediately, succeeding Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd, and Jeremy Nixon, CEO of ONE, who have completed their tenure.

WSC president Joe Kramek said: “I am looking forward to working with Soren Toft and Randy Chen in their new roles. Both are esteemed leaders with a proven track record of driving innovation and sustainability in the global shipping industry. Their experience and expertise will be instrumental in continuing to develop the World Shipping Council as the united voice of liner shipping.

“I also extend my sincere gratitude to Rolf Habben Jansen and Jeremy Nixon for their exceptional leadership over the past four years, during a critical time for the industry and WSC. Their commitment has been instrumental in the council’s growth and development, strengthening its representation internationally and extending its scope of work.”

Mr Toft described the appointment as an honour. He added: “An ever-changing world presents both challenges and opportunities for our industry as we head into the future, and I am eager to further advance our work to shape the future growth of a socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe and secure shipping industry.”