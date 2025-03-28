JOC: MSC's Medlog set to take over US intermodal provider COFC Logistics

By LoadstarEditorial 28/03/2025

JOC reports:

“A subsidiary of Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) has agreed in principle to acquire a majority ownership stake in intermodal logistics provider COFC Logistics, one of the most popular options for shippers looking to transport 53-foot domestic containers on BNSF Railway.

“Medlog USA, the MSC subsidiary, is expected to close the deal next week. It will keep the existing COFC Logistics management team in place, including CEO Garry Old.

“Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“COFC hauls more than 100,000 intermodal shipments ...

