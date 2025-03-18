BlackRock-MSC-Hutchison: 'Terminal Risk'

Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Hope for a resumption of Suez Canal transits by container lines were dented over the ...
Marc Levinson writes on his website:
Back in 2006, when he was considering a second run for president, Senator John Kerry visited the bank where I worked in search of support (and contributions). He spoke about the plans of Dubai Ports World to take over U.S. container terminals by acquiring the troubled British shipping group Peninsula & Oriental. Dubai Ports, now known as DP World, was (and still is) controlled by the Emirate of Dubai. Its ownership of container terminals, Kerry ...
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
China hits out at Hutchison plan to sell Panama port holdings to MSC
Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Maersk vessel forced to omit Cape Town as congestion mounts
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Cyber-attacks a bigger threat to cargo owners than cargo ships
US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
Hutchison megadeal reveals dark side of container shipping
'Supply Chain Wayne' tells the tale of Connor the Container
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article