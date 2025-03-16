By Charlotte Goldstone 16/03/2025

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including tariff updates and Cape Town congestion.

Ms Goldstone concludes the episode with a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, who explains why a resumption of Houthi attacks makes little difference to ocean shipping, and why Hapag-Lloyd wanted a share of Le Havre.

Then, The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane ...

