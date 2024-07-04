Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on
Managing freight spend is the biggest concern for shippers and forwarders, as the supply chain ...
F: EV SALES ROCKETAMZN: TAKING PROFIT AT RECORDSDSV: BIG UPSIDE REITERATED DSV: PLAYING SCHENKER DEAL ODDSDSV: SCHENKER DEAL 'MORE LIKELY THAN EVER'FWRD: LEADERSHIP UPDATEAMZN: A TOP PICK KNIN: GOING WITH THE FLOWDSV: RISINGMAERSK: SOARINGMAERSK: HOLDING MSS DISPOSALWMT: FOCUS ON COREUPS: STAFF CUTSGM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISK
F: EV SALES ROCKETAMZN: TAKING PROFIT AT RECORDSDSV: BIG UPSIDE REITERATED DSV: PLAYING SCHENKER DEAL ODDSDSV: SCHENKER DEAL 'MORE LIKELY THAN EVER'FWRD: LEADERSHIP UPDATEAMZN: A TOP PICK KNIN: GOING WITH THE FLOWDSV: RISINGMAERSK: SOARINGMAERSK: HOLDING MSS DISPOSALWMT: FOCUS ON COREUPS: STAFF CUTSGM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISK
Singapore’s transport minister said in parliament yesterday that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and port operator PSA were in discussions with liner operators to optimise vessel arrival times and operations to improve turnaround.
Chee Hong Tat said nearly all containerships bound for Singapore were arriving late, as the Red Sea crisis continues to disrupt shipping schedules.
So far this year, 90% of boxships calling at the world’s second-busiest port were not berthing on time – the 2023 average was 77%, he said.
Using a just-in-time system could allow delayed ships to refuel and replenish supplies while waiting to berth.
Mr Chee admitted that although containerships were staying longer in Singapore to load and discharge cargo, which increased the waiting time for incoming ships, the anchorages were not crowded.
The minister said: “Many of the vessels are arriving within a short window, compounding the issue by causing a ‘vessel-bunching’ effect. As a result, both the demands and complexity of container handling at our port have increased.”
Ships had to wait for as long as a week to berth in May, compared with half a day in normal periods.
EconDB data shows that, currently, Singapore has the highest container traffic among container ports, with 72% of ships bound for the city-state delayed. In the next seven days, 256 ships are due to arrive. In the past two weeks, outbound and transhipped containers had a dwelling time of around 10 days.
Mr Chee added that his ministry was working with port operator PSA to ramp up capacity in anticipation of more ship arrivals. On Monday, the first of three new berths at Singapore’s new megaport in Tuas estate began operations, and two more berths will open in October and December.
If there is no let-up in vessel arrivals, the opening of more berths could be brought forward.
Opening the new berths is in addition to the reactivation of shuttered facilities in downtown Singapore – the Keppel and Tanjong Pagar terminals.
Singapore is also the world’s busiest container transhipment port, and many liner and feeder operators transfer containers here for onward transportation to elsewhere in Asia to expedite ships’ return to Europe.
Coincidentally, Singapore is the world’s largest bunkering port, in terms of sales volumes, with a record high of 51.8m tonnes of marine fuels sold in 2023.
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article