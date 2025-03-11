Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Wider shipment visibility in ports could be the answer to congestion

Port Congestion Photo 231339931 © Brian Kushner Dreamstime.com
© Brian Kushner Dreamstime.com.
By

Shipment details provided to two of the world’s three largest economies could be the answer to long-running congestion issues across European and North American ports.

Enhanced customs declarations, providing shipment details not later than 24 hours before being loaded onto a US-bound vessel, have been required by the US since 9/11, but this year sees the EU’s final phase of a graduated introduction of a similar system.

Logistics software service provider Trade Tech’s president, Bryn Heimbeck, ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Congestion indigestion Customs Declaration System Trade Tech

    Most read news

    MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe

    Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports

    Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling

    CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains

    DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4

    TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far

    TPM: Shipper-carrier power pendulum now swinging towards liners

    Asia-Europe FAK price hikes manage to halt 13-week rate decline

    Airlines rethink strategy as ecommerce to US begins decline

    TPM: Weak Asia-Europe rates don't mean it's a weak market

    CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade

    Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast

    Trump offers carmakers one-month exemption from tariffs

    Shifting de minimis rules hobble firms' efforts to adjust supply chains

    DHL rockets – but time ‘for Global Forwarding to catch up with DSV’

    MSC's Hutchison ports buy – it's a cracker