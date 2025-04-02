By Charlotte Goldstone 02/04/2025

**EDITED AT 14:00 BST 02/04/25 TO INCLUDE QUOTE FROM ANTWERP-BRUGES**

Last year’s port throughput “winners and losers” have been revealed, with Chinese ports still dominating across the board, and one European hub gaining market share above its neighbours.

Alphaliner data analysing port throughput across the world’s top 30 ports in 2024 found that “the big winners” of the year were Los Angeles/Long Beach, Tanger Med, Tanjung Pelepas and Mundra.

The biggest winner of those is arguably Tanjung Pelepas, which surpassed its own forecasted ...

