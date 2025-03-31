By Charlie Bartlett technology editor 31/03/2025

The Singapore-Rotterdam partnership has seen the first indications that its Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC) is coming to fruition, with shared bunkering procedures for methanol and bio-methane, and inter-port standardisation for port calls and electronic bills of lading (eBLs).

The two ports collaborate on matters of safety, such as bunkering procedures for new marine fuels, as well as in the digital aspect, adopting shared standards for eBLs and port call optimisation.

Recently at Rotterdam, Shell ...

