UPS slashes less-profitable Amazon volumes
UPS has announced that it will be reducing the volumes it handles for Amazon by ...
Q4/full-year 2024 UPS numbers: a lengthy conference call running for well over one hour, including 30 minutes of prepared remarks trying to explain why, essentially, it makes sense for management to shrink to get fitter.
If you got that impression, as I did, are you dead wrong?
Maybe
Well, at least CEO Carol Tomé likes to think differently about corporate strategy, as she told the analysts during a rather uncomfortable, but very open and fair, Q&A session yesterday, 30 January:
“So this is not ...
