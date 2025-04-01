Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Shippers are snapping up air charter capacity as they look to rush goods from all ...
UPS has taken advantage of the confusion and uncertainty surrounding tariffs and other charges to introduce a landed cost calculator for online orders, which merchants can integrate into their check-out.
The integrator backs the new offering with a guarantee of accuracy.
It says its Global Checkout service gives accurate, up-to-date pricing by adjusting for policy changes, tax laws, duties, and tariffs “almost in real-time”, thereby eliminating “unpleasant surprises” for consumers, in the shape of additional charges.
