By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 01/04/2025

UPS has taken advantage of the confusion and uncertainty surrounding tariffs and other charges to introduce a landed cost calculator for online orders, which merchants can integrate into their check-out.

The integrator backs the new offering with a guarantee of accuracy.

It says its Global Checkout service gives accurate, up-to-date pricing by adjusting for policy changes, tax laws, duties, and tariffs “almost in real-time”, thereby eliminating “unpleasant surprises” for consumers, in the shape of additional charges.

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN