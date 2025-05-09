Integrators splash out on expansion in lucrative healthcare logistics
The integrated express carriers are gunning for a larger slice of the healthcare logistics pie, ...
Employment in the US logistics sector changed course to cuts last month, and predictions envisage massive layoffs soon.
Meanwhile, professionals at the top are in high demand, as companies look for leaders with expanded skill sets to navigate the ongoing volatility.
UPS made headlines last month with its plans to cut 40,000 jobs – about 4% of its workforce. This prompted immediate pledges of resistance from the Teamsters union and signalled a drastic deterioration in labour ...
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Changing shipment origin won't wash: US CBP turns away whole truckloads
Expeditors reports healthy growth in a 'frenzied landscape of tariffs'
