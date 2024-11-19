Tim Strauss reportedly now heading 21 Air

By Alex Lennane 19/11/2024

Tim Strauss, former head of Air Canada Cargo, Hawaiian, and Amerijet, has become the new chief of US carrier 21 Air, according to Freightwaves.

While no one would comment officially, sources said he had been in place at the Miami-based airline since April.

21 Air is owned by Avia Investments, a 75:25 joint-venture between logistics veteran Jim Crane’s Avia Acquisitions and Cargojet. 21 Air has 11 767Fs, operating for DHL Aviation, Amazon Air and Latam Cargo Colombia.

