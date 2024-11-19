Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Tim Strauss reportedly now heading 21 Air

21 air Photo BriYYZ
Photo: BriYYZ
By

Tim Strauss, former head of Air Canada Cargo, Hawaiian, and Amerijet, has become the new chief of US carrier 21 Air, according to Freightwaves.

While no one would comment officially, sources said he had been in place at the Miami-based airline since April.

21 Air is owned by Avia Investments, a 75:25 joint-venture between logistics veteran Jim Crane’s Avia Acquisitions and Cargojet. 21 Air has 11 767Fs, operating for DHL Aviation, Amazon Air and Latam Cargo Colombia.

