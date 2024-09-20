SpiceJet CFO Kirankumar Koteshwar joins UK's Air One group

Paul Dale promoted to COO at Forth Ports; CFO/CCO Carole Cran steps down
Asset and site director at the port of Tilbury Paul Dale (above) has been promoted ...
DHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINED
DHL: FDX: SEE YOU LATERFDX: FREIGHT LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD SALE OR SPIN-OFFFDX: HOW SHOULD WE THINK ABOUT MACRO FDX: 'HARD TO GET CREDIBILITY WITH INVESTORS' FDX: EARNINGS 'UPSIDE RISK' FDX: PRICING STRATEGYFDX: MODEST DECLINE IN FREIGHT UNIT OPERATING MARGINFDX: CONF CALL UPS: DOWN WITH FEDEXFDX: GUIDANCE CUTFDX: BIG EARNINGS MISSGXO: ROBOTS-AS-A-SERVICE FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINED
The former CFO of SpiceJet has joined the UK’s Air One group as CFO.
Documents filed to Companies House show Indian national Kirankumar Koteshwar, above, has become a director and CFO of Air One International Holdings, majority shareholder of Air One Services.
Mr Koteshwar was widely acclaimed as SpiceJet’s CFO for nearly 14 years.
He left in 2020 to become CFO of Green Africa, a start-up Nigerian carrier, where he stayed just nine months. He then went to IndiGo, where he was chief programmes officer for just over two years.
He won airline CFO of the year (India) in 2020 and, since he left SpiceJet, the carrier has seen three CFOs attempt the role.
The Air One-related companies’ structure is highly complex. At least four companies are connected with the airline. The airline One Air is connected to Air One Aviation, which used to be called Chartersphere, and before that, Sky Cargo Charters. It is also related to Air One International Holdings, which used to be called The Red Fort London, and prior to that, 360 Content.
That now owns Air One Services, formerly Sportsmanship UK. It seems instead of starting new companies, the directors use existing companies they are connected to, and simply change the name and directors.
Mr Koteshwar will no doubt have much to do.
One Air recently received its third 747-400F from another related airline, AeroTransCargo, on a five-year lease. It clearly retained the AirBridgeCargo/ Cargologicair livery – but had added ‘One Air’.
Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'
Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo
Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms
White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike
Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics
'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints
Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe
CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid
Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'
News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes
New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic
Air Canada avoids damaging strike with four-year pilot agreement
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article