Breathing space for shippers in a flat week for spot rates
Spot freight rate levels on the major east-west container trades this week remained flat, as ...
With carriers now revising their full-year guidance upwards after another quarter of continuing Houthi attacks and vessel diversions around the Cape of Good Hope – accompanied by what, frankly, appears to be a very healthy peak season – we thought a mid-year ocean freight snapshot ought to be mandatory, as we have just entered the second half of 2024.
(And while the other Premium fool didn’t listen to me, disturbingly calling ’peak rates’ at the end of May, around -20% lower ...
Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration
Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain
Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?
Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks
Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures
Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call
New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season
A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping
Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record
Fledgling biofuel production in the EU under threat from cheap imports
News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone
Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit
