By Gavin van Marle 12/07/2024

With carriers now revising their full-year guidance upwards after another quarter of continuing Houthi attacks and vessel diversions around the Cape of Good Hope – accompanied by what, frankly, appears to be a very healthy peak season – we thought a mid-year ocean freight snapshot ought to be mandatory, as we have just entered the second half of 2024.

(And while the other Premium fool didn’t listen to me, disturbingly calling ’peak rates’ at the end of May, around -20% lower ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN