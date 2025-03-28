CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
CMA CGM appears to be warming to new network partners on Indian trades to compete ...
Yesterday’s column by MSI director Daniel Richards was a warning for investors in container carrier and non-operating owner stocks alike – downward momentum in spot rates to continue and downward momentum to emerge in the time-charter market from 3Q25.
There is a counterfactual, however: container ship owners might be heading for another bumper year – according to MSI’s recently released monthly report the charter market remains strong and is expected to remain so however the freight markets perform.
Conventional wisdom at the moment ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Europe-E Asia box rates plummeting alongside backhaul demand
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article