By Gavin van Marle 28/03/2025

Yesterday’s column by MSI director Daniel Richards was a warning for investors in container carrier and non-operating owner stocks alike – downward momentum in spot rates to continue and downward momentum to emerge in the time-charter market from 3Q25.

There is a counterfactual, however: container ship owners might be heading for another bumper year – according to MSI’s recently released monthly report the charter market remains strong and is expected to remain so however the freight markets perform.

Conventional wisdom at the moment ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN