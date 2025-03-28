Airfreight demand expected to weaken through Q2
Weak ecommerce demand has seen cancellations of airline block space agreements and charters, particularly to the ...
Container spot freight rate indices showed some divergence this week, indicating that recent falls in ocean rates on the main east-west trades could be reversed next week, if only temporarily.
While Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI), which records rates paid in the past week, continued its downward trend on almost all of its routes, while the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index (SCFI), which records quotes in the past week, showed some upward movement.
The Shanghai-Rotterdam leg of the WCI slipped 4% week on ...
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth
US shippers slam USTR port fee plan – 'an apocalypse for trade'
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
Opposition builds for final hearing on US plan to tax Chinese box ship calls
Despite sourcing shifts, 'don't write-off China', says CMA CGM CCO
Truckers face a serious threat as large shippers develop networks
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
Good start for Gemini, liner schedule reliability data reveals
Europe-E Asia box rates plummeting alongside backhaul demand
