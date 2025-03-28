By Gavin van Marle 28/03/2025

Container spot freight rate indices showed some divergence this week, indicating that recent falls in ocean rates on the main east-west trades could be reversed next week, if only temporarily.

While Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI), which records rates paid in the past week, continued its downward trend on almost all of its routes, while the Shanghai Containerised Freight Index (SCFI), which records quotes in the past week, showed some upward movement.

The Shanghai-Rotterdam leg of the WCI slipped 4% week on ...

