QR's Elodie Berthonneau takes on Lufthansa Cargo Asia Pacific role

By Alex Lennane 02/09/2024

Qatar Airways Cargo’s Elodie Berthonneau has ‘jumped ship’ to join Lufthansa Cargo.

She will become VP Asia Pacific next month, based in Singapore, to head sales and handling in a region which includes China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

Ms Berthonneau was at QR Cargo for nearly a decade, most recently as VP cargo network planning & strategic partnerships. She held a similar role at AF-KLM Cargo – overall she spent more than a decade with Air France. She has worked in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

“We are happy to welcome Elodie Berthonneau as head of Asia Pacific,” said Anand Kulkarni, head of global markets at Lufthansa Cargo.

“The Asian region is one of our most important markets and is expected to become even more relevant in the coming years. Combining her expertise and experience within the industry and the Lufthansa Cargo brand and knowledge, she will set new accents in our Asia Pacific organisation and in the dialogue with our customers,” he added.