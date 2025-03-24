Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic

dreamstime_s_109205
© Kornwa |
By

The future of ecommerce by air may be in doubt – but the semiconductor industry, boosted by high demand for AI, is one major growth area for airlines. 

The sector saw sales rise 19.1% in 2024, and January’s sales were up nearly 18% year on year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Forecasts for the year suggest a 15% increase.

The industry is also in the process of ramping up production in new locations, with the US CHIPS Act incentivising ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Chips Act Qatar Airways Cargo Samsung Semiconductors Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) Trump 2.0 US

    Most read news

    Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time

    Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit

    Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa

    Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption

    Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight

    Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'

    US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO

    'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines

    DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms

    FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'

    Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic

    Uncertainty over fallout from Heathrow fire

    Ocean Alliance splits ANP service into two to ease Vancouver delays

    CMA CGM Air Cargo eyes expansion with bid for Air Belgium

    Small businesses fearful as DOGE has USPS revamp in its sights

    'Weakened' Maersk paying a heavy price for its lack of fleet growth