US port call fees would force ACL to exit transatlantic trade, says CEO
Niche transatlantic carrier Atlantic Container Line (ACL) has warned it would have to exit the ...
The future of ecommerce by air may be in doubt – but the semiconductor industry, boosted by high demand for AI, is one major growth area for airlines.
The sector saw sales rise 19.1% in 2024, and January’s sales were up nearly 18% year on year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Forecasts for the year suggest a 15% increase.
The industry is also in the process of ramping up production in new locations, with the US CHIPS Act incentivising ...
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Maersk in firing line over 'abandoned container' in Africa
Forwarders predict fall in airfreight rates as ecommerce eyes sea freight
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
'More pronounced' demand slump drives container spot freight rate declines
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic
