Semiconductors could compensate for air freight's lost ecommerce traffic

By Alex Lennane 24/03/2025

The future of ecommerce by air may be in doubt – but the semiconductor industry, boosted by high demand for AI, is one major growth area for airlines.

The sector saw sales rise 19.1% in 2024, and January’s sales were up nearly 18% year on year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). Forecasts for the year suggest a 15% increase.

The industry is also in the process of ramping up production in new locations, with the US CHIPS Act incentivising ...

