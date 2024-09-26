Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Polar Air Cargo's Carlton Llewellyn jailed for role in 'kickback' scheme

KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION

KNX: 'HARRIS UPSIDE'R: PRICEY BUT WORTHYGM: AUTO VERTICAL WOESWTC: NEW RECORDDHL: THE DAY AFTERZIM: UNSTOPPABLECHRW: NEW HIGHMAERSK: PORT DISRUPTION SURCHARGEKNIN: CEO ON ROADWMT: SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER UPS: STANDARD SATURDAY EXPANSION DHL: BULLISH STANCE REITERATEDDHL: FORWARDING YIELD NORMALISATION

Boeing_747-46NF_Polar_Air_Cargo_N453PA_Amsterdam_Schiphol_(AMS_-_EHAM),_28_February_2005_pic1
By

Carlton Llewellyn, former VP operations, system performance and quality for Polar Air Cargo, has been jailed for his “mid-level” role in the Polar corruption case. 

Mr Llewellyn admitted conspiracy to commit wire fraud, but claimed he had got involved in the scheme because he felt he had been underpaid in comparison with other executives.  

While the government pushed for a sentence of one year and a day, Mr Llewellyn received a sentence of six months’ imprisonment, which begins on 15 January. But he then faces six months of home detention, enforced by GPS monitoring, and a further three years of supervised release. 

Polar Air Cargo suffered some $32m in losses owing to the kickback scheme developed by several executives. However, Mr Llewellyn’s part in the scheme benefited him to the tune of $347,879.44, related to kickbacks to a trucking vendor which was registered under his and other defendants’ family names. He must now forfeit that amount, and pay $100 in penalties. 

Mr Llewellyn was also involved in another kickback company, A-1 Handling, which accounted for $305,000 of the loss to Polar. However, by the time the scheme was uncovered in July 2021, Mr Llewellyn had yet to receive his share of the money. 

A-1 Handling was selected as Polar’s handling agent in Los Angeles, despite concerns from other Polar employees that A-1’s bid was $1.5m more than Polar’s existing supplier and that A-1 had “limited experience… seems to be over their heads …and are most expensive by far”. A-1 earned some $5m from the handling contract between 2020 and 2021.  

The government stated in its sentencing memorandum: “While the defendant did not sit atop the various kickback schemes, joining the conspiracy later in time, he played an important role in ensuring their continued operation and success. The defendant was significantly involved in the selection of A-1 Handling and the promotion of an exclusive contract with the trucking vendor before the fraud conspiracy was discovered. 

“The defendant contends that he engaged in the fraud conspiracy, in part, because he was upset by what he perceived to be his under-compensation when compared with his Polar colleagues over the years.” 

Between 2009 and July 2021, when the fraud was discovered, the Polar executives involved in the scheme received more than $23m in unlawful payments. 

Lars Winkelbauer, who appeared to be the leader of the scheme, received a four-year sentence. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Atlas Air corruption Polar Air Cargo ecommerce Flexport WestJet

    Most read news

    Carriers announce disruption surcharges for USEC cargo as strike looms

    USMX and ILA in 'claims blame game' as strike deadline looms

    US east coast carriers and rail operators introduce pre-strike restrictions

    Seko Logistics refinances after being hit by 'freight recession'

    Baltic ports bar damaged Ruby, now in the Channel, due to dangerous cargo

    Spot rate decline slows, but prices for some long-term ocean contracts soar

    FMC's 'shot across the bows' warning over unfair D&D fees during strike

    Maersk denies regular clients are being pushed out by ecommerce

    Evergreen chief says transpac contract rates will rise in 2025

    Air charter market braced for very busy Q4, and prices are rising

    Kuehne + Nagel – when dirt cheap isn't cheap enough

    Germany AG in disarray – 'DSV vs CVC' not over yet

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    DHL to launch pharma brand and eyes 'audacious' 50% revenue boost

    Dali sister Maersk Saltoro boarded by FBI on arrival in Baltimore

    Maersk to provide fulfilment services for Amazon from French warehouse 