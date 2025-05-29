Receive FREE Newsletter
News / Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows

Long Beach and LA Ports
By

Evergreen chairman Chang Yen-yi said today US west coast ports, particularly LA and Long Beach, were expected to become more congested next month, as more liner operators were adding capacity amid rocketing freight rates.

Mr Chang said at the corporation’s annual meeting that the Taiwanese shipping line was optimistic that freight rates would remain high all the way to September, as shippers rushed to take advantage of the 90-day pause, from 12 May, in the US-China tariff ...

