By Alison Koo 29/05/2025

Evergreen chairman Chang Yen-yi said today US west coast ports, particularly LA and Long Beach, were expected to become more congested next month, as more liner operators were adding capacity amid rocketing freight rates.

Mr Chang said at the corporation’s annual meeting that the Taiwanese shipping line was optimistic that freight rates would remain high all the way to September, as shippers rushed to take advantage of the 90-day pause, from 12 May, in the US-China tariff ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN