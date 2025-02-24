By Alex Lennane 24/02/2025

Farewell then, Polar Air Cargo, the Atlas Air/DHL joint-venture.

A 20-year blocked space agreement, due to expire in 2028, has been ended, flights have stopped, aircraft been reallocated. Both parties are saying the “joint-venture no longer aligns with the strategic direction of either shareholder company”.

Atlas said the closure was all part of its One Atlas strategy, a frankly ill-defined pledge announced at the start of January, just as Polar Air Cargo began to slim down its flights, apparently ending operations ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN