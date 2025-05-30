Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues

By Gavin van Marle 30/05/2025

Container spot freight rates on the transpacific trade saw another week of double-digit gains, as carriers forced prices with the détente in the US-China trade war continuing.

Smaller increases were seen on Asia-Europe, but forwarders questioned whether these would stick as everyone continues to look for signs of the peak season starting.

With the judgment from the US Court of International Trade declaring that many of President Trump’s so-called ’reciprocal’ tariffs invalid coming too late in the week to have a meaningful ...

