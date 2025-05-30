By Alex Lennane 30/05/2025

The to-ing and fro-ing of tariff news has made reading the current airfreight market challenging.

In the past week, global freighter capacity was 4% higher than the average of the previous four-week period, with the greatest gains on Asia-Europe, +11%, according to Rotate’s capacity database.

Asia Pacific to North America was up 8%, and up 7% on the westbound route, while Middle East to Asia also rose 11%. The biggest declines have been between North and South America, likely owing to ...

