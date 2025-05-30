Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
The overwhelming majority of air cargo players, according to a new survey, expect airfreight rates ...
The to-ing and fro-ing of tariff news has made reading the current airfreight market challenging.
In the past week, global freighter capacity was 4% higher than the average of the previous four-week period, with the greatest gains on Asia-Europe, +11%, according to Rotate’s capacity database.
Asia Pacific to North America was up 8%, and up 7% on the westbound route, while Middle East to Asia also rose 11%. The biggest declines have been between North and South America, likely owing to ...
US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos
