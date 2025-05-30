Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Freighter capacity on the rise, with air cargo demand expected to pick up

dreamstime_s_248926263
© jpg1902
By

The to-ing and fro-ing of tariff news has made reading the current airfreight market challenging.  

In the past week, global freighter capacity was 4% higher than the average of the previous four-week period, with the greatest gains on Asia-Europe, +11%, according to Rotate’s capacity database. 

Asia Pacific to North America was up 8%, and up 7% on the westbound route, while Middle East to Asia also rose 11%. The biggest declines have been between North and South America, likely owing to ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    air cargo data air cargo market Dimerco Rotate

    Most read news

    Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks

    MSC Elsa 3 sinking – now the 'blame game' begins

    New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity

    Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge

    After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?

    $2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion 

    Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

    Shippers hold their breath as Trump appeals court ruling that tariffs are illegal

    DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?

    Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market

    US importers stockpiling goods to avert autumn shortages amid tariff chaos

    Warning of increased cyber threat to western supply chain players

    CMA CGM links with Saigon operator to build box terminal at Haiphong

    Evergreen chief warns of USWC congestion as demand for ocean capacity grows

    Bad news for shippers as wave of transpacific rate increases continues