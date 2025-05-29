By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 29/05/2025

Kerala state government authorities in India are reportedly weighing available legal options to hold owner/operator MSC responsible for the MSC Elsa 3 accident off the Cochin coast last Sunday.

The sinking of the Liberia-flagged ship – en route from Vizhinjam to Cochin (Vallarpadam) – triggered a widespread environment emergency along the coastline, with salvage operations continuing.

According to available information, the 28-year-old MSC Elsa 3 had 643 containers onboard, including 13 containing hazardous goods, 12 with ...

