Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
The Gemini Cooperation has introduced an additional transpacific service as a rush of demand and ...
Spokespersons for the Yemeni-based Houthi militia have told The Loadstar they will no longer target commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea.
Last week, the group said they would target vessels entering Israel’s port of Haifa, but their statement was ambiguous on what this meant for ships using a waterway under threat of attack for the better part of 18 months.
But yesterday the group confirmed to The Loadstar: “Ships transiting the Red Sea without stopping at ...
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
Congestion fear as US west coast ports brace for transpacific cargo surge
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
After DSV 'cuts the cake' on Schenker acquisition, time for redundancies?
DHL expands agreement with Shopify – where does that leave Flexport?
Shippers brace for rate rise as smart phones expected to drive air cargo market
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article