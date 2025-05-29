Houthis claim Red Sea safe for box ships not calling at port of Haifa

By Alexander Whiteman 29/05/2025

Spokespersons for the Yemeni-based Houthi militia have told The Loadstar they will no longer target commercial vessels transiting the Red Sea.

Last week, the group said they would target vessels entering Israel’s port of Haifa, but their statement was ambiguous on what this meant for ships using a waterway under threat of attack for the better part of 18 months.

But yesterday the group confirmed to The Loadstar: “Ships transiting the Red Sea without stopping at ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN